Juan Toscano-Anderson: Ties team-high with 23
Toscano-Anderson posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals during Saturday's win over Stockton.
Despite coming off the bench once again, Toscano-Anderson tied a team-high with 23 points Saturday while grabbing 11 rebounds to mark yet another double-double. It's surprising that the 26-year-old doesn't start much although Toscano-Anderson still sees the court often, as he is averaging 28.9 minutes per contest. Toscano-Anderson has been one if the the most consistent offensive performers for Santa Cruz this year.
