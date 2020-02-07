Juan Toscano-Anderson: To sign with Warriors Friday
Toscano-Anderson will sign with the Warriors on Friday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Toscano-Anderson will be signed to Warriors' NBA roster after spending the season with the G League affiliate in Santa Cruz up to this point. With Golden State vacating multiple roster spots at the trade deadline, Toscano-Anderson might have a chance at earning some playing time if things play out right.
