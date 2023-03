Bernard finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Bernard was one of two Capital City players that scored in double digits in this game, but he also made his presence felt on the glass en route to a double-double. He should be one of the team's go-to players in the upcoming playoff contest against Delaware on Thursday.