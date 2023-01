Bernard racked up 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's loss to College Park.

Bernard was one of three Capital City players that scored more than 15 points, with Kris Dunn and Quenton Jackson being the others. Bernard ended up making an impact on the glass and as a playmaker as well, though most of his contributions tend to occur as a scorer. He has scored in double digits in each of his last seven contests.