Bernard scored 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes in Monday's win over College Park.

Bernard continues to score at a prolific rate for the Go-Go, and he has been doing a good job since being trusted with a more prominent role on offense. He's averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting 48.9 percent for the field while starting in six of the team's nine games so far.