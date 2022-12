Bernard was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to Fort Wayne.

Bernard posted a double-double Nov. 17, but he's now been held under 10 points in four consecutive games while shooting just 16.1 percent from the floor during that time. He generated some production on the boards Monday but continued to have a limited impact for the Cruise.