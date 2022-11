Bernard generated four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Charge.

Bernard made his G League debut off the bench Friday and was unable to convert any of his attempts from the floor. However, it was encouraging to see him garner a fair amount of playing time, and he'll attempt to improve his efficiency moving forward.