Bernard totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to Windy City.

Although Bernard came off the bench once again Wednesday, he logged a season-high 22 points while coming within one rebound of a double-double. The 22-year-old has scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances.