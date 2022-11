Bernard logged 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-105 loss to the Herd.

Bernard had a limited role during the Cruise's season opener, but he's now scored in double figures in five consecutive games. He posted his first double-double of the season Thursday and has been much more involved for Motor City recently.