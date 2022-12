Bernard totaled 17 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists during Friday's 113-102 loss to the Skyforce.

Bernard had been held to single-digit scoring totals in his last five appearances, but he converted 80 percent of his field-goal attempts during Friday's defeat. He's been relatively productive on the boards this year but has struggled with efficiency from the floor.