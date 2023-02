Bernard notched 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over Maine.

Bernard played a massive role for Capital City in this win, as he contributed on both ends of the court en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He is averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the regular season.