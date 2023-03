Bernard finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and an assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Bernard struggled from the field and was particularly inaccurate from three-point range, but he still ended as one of four Go-Go starters with double-digit scoring figures. He has achieved that feat in nine of Capital City's last 10 games.