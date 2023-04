Bernard finished with 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Bernard led the Go-Go in scoring, but unfortunately, his contributions were not enough to lift the team to victory here. Bernard had a strong season overall and finished the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 32 outings.