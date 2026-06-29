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Julian Phillips: Set to enter free agency

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Timberwolves are declining Phillips' $2.41 million team option for the 2026-27 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Phillips spent the first two-and-a-half years of his NBA career with the Bulls before being traded to the Timberwolves in February. He served in a minor role off the bench for both teams and was limited to garbage-time minutes during Minnesota's playoff run. Once free agency officially begins, Phillips will have the opportunity to catch on with a team looking for depth on the wing.

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