Julian Washburn: Inactive Tuesday
Washburn was not among the active players for Tuesday's game against Greensboro.
Washburn has been sidelined since Dec. 7 for an undisclosed reason, leaving the Blue Coats shorthanded in the regular rotation. He should resume his role as a significant contributor for the club once he's cleared for action.
More News
-
Julian Washburn: Records 10 rebounds off bench•
-
Julian Washburn: Tallies six points off bench•
-
76ers' Julian Washburn: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Warriors' Julian Washburn: Dropped by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Julian Washburn: Traded to Warriors•
-
Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Will play in summer league•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.