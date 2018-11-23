Julian Washburn: Leads team with 29 points
Washburn finished Wednesday's win over the Swarm with 29 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Washburn did next to nothing beside scoring, but it's hard to fault the forward for his offensive presence given the next highest scorer for Austin finished with just 15 points. If Washburn can continue this type of production, it'll be difficult for fantasy owners to keep the forward out of their lineups.
