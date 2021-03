Washburn recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 103-97 win over the Charge.

Washburn started Wednesday's matchup, but he had a minimal impact and was the only starter who didn't score in double figures. He's now averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over 23.0 minutes per game this year.