Julian Washburn: Modest output in loss
Washburn had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Washburn made his presence felt in several areas Friday as he started against the Drive, but he wasn't particularly flashy in any category. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.