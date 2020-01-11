Washburn had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Washburn made his presence felt in several areas Friday as he started against the Drive, but he wasn't particularly flashy in any category. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.