Washburn tallied seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist during Saturday's 117-107 win over Sioux Falls.

Washburn has been a non-factor all season long for Austin and Saturday's performance was similar. The former Texas-El Paso forward is averaging a mere 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds this season.