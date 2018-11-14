Washburn finished Tuesday's win over the Vipers with 19 points and 12 rebounds across 37 minutes.

Washburn went three-for-seven from beyond the three-point line which essentially accounted for his only misses throughout the evening as the forward ultimately asserted his control on the contest. Washburn will attempt to compile two consecutive double-doubles when Austin takes on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a rematch of Tuesday's contest.