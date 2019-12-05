Washburn produced seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Washburn has seen consistent minutes for the Blue Coats this season, but he has only managed to top 10 points in one game. The 27-year-old is averaging 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.