Julian Washburn: Returns to starting role
Washburn finished Thursday's win over Northern Arizona with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Washburn had missed some time competing with the USA basketball team during the second round of the FIBA qualifiers. Washburn is expected to return to his starting role, where he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals through 10 games.
