Julian Washburn: Returns with limited production
Washburn (undisclosed) logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's G League loss to College Park.
Washburn had missed time since Dec. 7 with an undisclosed injury, but he returned to the court Friday. The 6-foot-8 had a sluggish night Friday, but he's played a key role for the Blue Coats this season and could resume that role as the team eases him back into action.
