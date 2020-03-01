Washburn had six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.

Washburn has seen relatively consistent minutes over the past several games, but his production has been limited due to a low shot volume. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.