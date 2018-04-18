Washburn agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Canterbury Rams of the New Zealand National Basketball League, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

Washburn spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Austin Spurs of the G League, playing only a bit role for the league champions. He'll presumably pick up more minutes with Canterbury, albeit against lesser competition.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories