Washburn posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two steals and one assist over 24 minutes in Friday's 103-92 win over Santa Cruz.

Washburn has started each of the first two games for the Blue Coats to begin the 2020-21 G League season, and he's been a relatively consistent contributor for the team. He's shot 53.3 percent from the floor early in the season, averaging 10.0 points and 1.5 assists over 23.6 minutes per game.