Julien Lewis: Monster game Tuesday

Lewis added 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block during Tuesday's close 119-116 win over Fort Wayne.

Lewis had a monster game Tuesday, reaching the 24-point mark and tallying high totals in rebounds, assists and steals. Despite a recent four-game streak where he managed just 23 points, the 25-year-old has rebounded nicely and is averaging 20.5 points since Mar. 2. During his second stint in the G-League, Lewis is producing 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds across 36 games played for Rio Valley.