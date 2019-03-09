Julien Lewis: Out Friday
Lewis (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's loss to the Vipers.
Lewis has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury/illness. A minor rotational player for Stockton, Lewis is averaging just 0.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in five games with the Kings.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...