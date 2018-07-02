Randle had his rights renounced by the Lakers on Monday and he's officially become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Randle was previously tendered a qualifying offer, but that has since been rescinded, which means Randle is now able to sign wherever he pleases without the Lakers having the chance to match the offer. The 23-year-old power forward immediately becomes one of the more intriguing names in unrestricted free agency and he should have no troubles locking in a new lucrative deal. Randle played in all 82 games last season for the Lakers, averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 26.7 minutes.