Stone agreed to a contract Saturday with Reyer Venezia of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, Sportando.com reports.

Stone didn't take long to find work after being released by the Bulls earlier this month. After a three-year hiatus from the NBA, the 29-year-old guard returned to the league in 2017-18, suiting up in 23 games for the Hornets and averaging 0.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 7.6 minutes per contest. He'll be in store for a larger role -- and likely more financial security -- in Italy, where he previously won a league title with Venezia in 2016-17.