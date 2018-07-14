Julyan Stone: Let go by Chicago
Stone was waived by the Bulls on Saturday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
This move was to simply make room for the Jabari Parker contract, who is owed $20 million this season. Stone has bounced around the league since debuting in 2011-12 and may have trouble securing a roster spot in his age 29 season.
