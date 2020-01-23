Play

Anderson posted 19 points (6-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Charge.

While he was a bit erratic, Anderson managed to get the job done against Canton, totaling a plus-32 net rating. Notably, the 26-year-old played the second-most minutes on the team in his Long Island debut, indicating that he'll likely hold a large role for the Nets' G League affiliate going forward. In his previous stop with Raptors 905 this season, Anderson produced 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

