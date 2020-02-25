Anderson totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's win over the Swarm.

Anderson delivered a season-high 10 assists and finished with a plus-31 net rating in Monday's shellacking of the Swarm. The 26-year-old could well earn a roster spot at the NBA level this season as he's averaging an excellent 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.4 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 48.6 percent from the field on the year.