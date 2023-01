Anderson posted 22 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Lakeland.

Anderson struggled with his shot but still finished with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for just the second time this year. He also tied his season high with four steals and posted multiple tallies in each defensive category for just the first time since Dec. 20.