Anderson totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-96 win over Santa Cruz in the G League Showcase.

Anderson was efficient from the field and dished out a team-high 10 assists en route to his second double-double of the campaign. Across 17 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.