Anderson managed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

After scoring 66 points over his first three games, Anderson has totaled just 19 over his last two appearances. The 29-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 35.2 minutes across five appearances with Fort Wayne.