Anderson posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 138-137 loss to Greensboro.

Anderson was efficient from the field and extended his 20-plus-point scoring streak to seven games. Across 33 appearances, he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes per game.