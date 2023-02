Anderson managed 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-128 win over South Bay.

Anderson finished with just six points (2-9 FG) and four assists in Fort Wayne's previous contest, but he bounced back with a 20-plus-point double-double Monday. Across 35 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game.