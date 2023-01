Anderson registered 32 points (13-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over Maine.

Anderson was lights out from the field and scored at least 30 points for the third time this season. Across 27 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.