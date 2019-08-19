Justin Anderson: Could join Wizards
Anderson and the Wizards are working toward an agreement on a training camp deal, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Anderson did not receive a qualifying offer from the Hawks this past June, but it looks like he's moving toward latching on with Washington. The deal would likely be only partially guaranteed, though the Wizards are in need of depth on the wing, so Anderson would make for a relatively intriguing addition.
