Anderson compiled a career-high 48 points (15-22 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes Tuesday in the Long Island Nets' 137-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Anderson's scoring tally was also the most by any player in the G League this season, but it wasn't enough to for the Nets to avoid a blowout loss. A veteran of 218 NBA games, Anderson doesn't have much to prove in the G League, but performances like this could allow him to resurface at the sport's top level sooner rather than later.