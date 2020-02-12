Justin Anderson: Delivers career-high scoring total
Anderson compiled a career-high 48 points (15-22 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes Tuesday in the Long Island Nets' 137-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Anderson's scoring tally was also the most by any player in the G League this season, but it wasn't enough to for the Nets to avoid a blowout loss. A veteran of 218 NBA games, Anderson doesn't have much to prove in the G League, but performances like this could allow him to resurface at the sport's top level sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...