Anderson recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Grand Rapids.

Anderson was lights out from the field en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the season. He also dished out a season-high 13 assists, marking his first double-double of the G League campaign.