Justin Anderson: Drops 33 in loss
Anderson accumulated 33 points (13-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to Maine.
Anderson shot a blistering 76.5 percent from the field on the night, making all his shots from inside the arc. If he's able to replicate performances like this regularly, there's a good chance for Anderson to find an NBA home at some point this season. Through two games with Long Island, he's averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 31.9 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...