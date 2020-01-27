Anderson accumulated 33 points (13-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to Maine.

Anderson shot a blistering 76.5 percent from the field on the night, making all his shots from inside the arc. If he's able to replicate performances like this regularly, there's a good chance for Anderson to find an NBA home at some point this season. Through two games with Long Island, he's averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 31.9 minutes.