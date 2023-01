Anderson posted 37 points (15-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 win over Lakeland.

Anderson scored at least 30 points for the second time over his past three appearances and fell one short of his season high, which came Jan. 14 against the Herd. Across 29 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from deep.