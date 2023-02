Anderson totaled 46 points (12-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 48 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to Grand Rapids.

Anderson exploded for a season-high 46 points, marking his second outing with at least 40 this year. Across 39 appearances, the lefty forward is averaging 19.1 points while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.