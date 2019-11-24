Justin Anderson: Finds home in G League
Anderson agreed Thursday to a contract with the G League's Raptors 905, The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports.
After being cut by the Wizards late in the preseason, Anderson likely weighed offers from foreign clubs before committing to continue his career in North America. He'll look to impress in the G League and get another look from another NBA team at some point later in 2019-20. Anderson made 48 appearances for the Hawks last season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes.
