Anderson posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 141-119 win over the Ignite.

Anderson scored 20-plus points for a second time over his past three appearances and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of a third straight double-double. Across 23 appearances, the lefty forward is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.