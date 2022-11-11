Anderson notched 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to Sioux Falls.

Anderson finished with season highs in points and rebounds en route to a second straight double-double. He also dished out a team-high nine assists, falling one short of his first triple-double of the campaign. Across three appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 37.7 minutes per game.