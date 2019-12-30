Anderson posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Anderson continues to start at forward, averaging 33.4 minutes per game. The 26-year-old has capitalized on the opportunities, as he's averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.