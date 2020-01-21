Justin Anderson: Headed to Long Island
The Raptors 905 traded Anderson's rights to the Long Island Nets on Tuesday in exchange for Henry Ellenson.
Anderson was a member of the NBA Nets' roster earlier this month, but he was cut loose once his 10-day contract expired. The forward then returned to his previous G League home in Mississauga, Ontario for a brief spell, but Brooklyn apparently saw enough promise from Anderson during his 10-day deal to bring him back into the organization. Expect Anderson to debut on Long Island on Wednesday, when the Nets host the South Bay Lakers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...