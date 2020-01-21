Play

The Raptors 905 traded Anderson's rights to the Long Island Nets on Tuesday in exchange for Henry Ellenson.

Anderson was a member of the NBA Nets' roster earlier this month, but he was cut loose once his 10-day contract expired. The forward then returned to his previous G League home in Mississauga, Ontario for a brief spell, but Brooklyn apparently saw enough promise from Anderson during his 10-day deal to bring him back into the organization. Expect Anderson to debut on Long Island on Wednesday, when the Nets host the South Bay Lakers.

